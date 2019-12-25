CAA Protests: NHRC Sends Notice to UP DGP Over Police Action

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, 25 December, slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for putting on hold compensation to the next of kin of two people killed in police firing at Mangaluru in the anti-CAA protest and described it as 'cruel' and 'inhuman.'

He was reacting to Yediyurappa's statement in Mangaluru on Wednesday that the compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two persons killed on 19 December in police firing has been kept on hold till the inquiry is over.

"An elected government should never be so cruel and inhuman. As expected, the Chief Minister pronounced his verdict even before the inquiry," Siddaramaiah tweeted.