CAA Protests: NHRC Sends Notice to UP DGP Over Police Action

An Elected Govt Should Never be So Cruel: Siddaramaiah on BSY Putting on Hold Compensation for Mangaluru Victims
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, 25 December, slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for putting on hold compensation to the next of kin of two people killed in police firing at Mangaluru in the anti-CAA protest and described it as 'cruel' and 'inhuman.'
He was reacting to Yediyurappa's statement in Mangaluru on Wednesday that the compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two persons killed on 19 December in police firing has been kept on hold till the inquiry is over.
"An elected government should never be so cruel and inhuman. As expected, the Chief Minister pronounced his verdict even before the inquiry," Siddaramaiah tweeted.
Internet Services Restored in Lucknow: DM
Internet services, which had been suspended here last week amid widespread violent protest against the changes in citizenship law and the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens, were restored on Wednesday, 25 December, an official told PTI.
"Internet services have resumed in Lucknow," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI on Wednesday.
NHRC Issues Notice to UP DGP Over Police Action During Anti-CAA Protests in State
The NHRC has issued a notice to the police chief of Uttar Pradesh after receiving various complaints that allege "violation of human rights" in police action undertaken during the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the state, officials told PTI on Wednesday, 25 December.
A complaint was received by the National Human Rights Commission recently, seeking its intervention in the alleged incidents of violation of human rights by the state police.
"Other complaints were also received in connection with the matter, which have been taken on record. The complaint was registered on December 23 and subsequently a notice was issued by the NHRC to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a report in four weeks," a senior official of the rights panel said.
The complainant has alleged that subsequent to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), "there have been many incidents of human rights violations by the state authorities in Uttar Pradesh".
"Youth have been killed, Internet has been suspended, and the police themselves are destroying public property. The right to peaceful assembly has also been violated," according to the complaint submitted to the NHRC.
National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), on Wednesday, 25 December, issued a notice to the police chief of Uttar Pradesh after receiving various complaints that allege "violation of human rights" in police action undertaken during the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the state.
Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should understand that rights and duties go hand in hand.
- UP govt issued notices to over 60 people in Rampur, Gorakhpur to pay for damage for public property
- Arundhati Roy, while addressing a protest gathering in DU, asked people to furnish fake data to oppose NPR
- Karnataka government has put hold on ex gratia to kin of Mangaluru police firing victims pending probe
- The Union Cabinet, on 24 December, cleared funds for National Popular Register (NPR), while Amit Shah said NPR has ‘no links’ with NRC.
