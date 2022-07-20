‘Sidelined for Being a Dalit’: UP Minister in Adityanath Government Quits

“When I sought clarification, my phone was bluntly disconnected midway through the conversation and this is a big insult,” he added, accusing the top official in the irrigation department of insulting him and Dalits.

He added that the 'Namami Gange' scheme was riddled with corruption, as were departmental transfers and postings.

"This can be independently investigated by any agency," he claimed.

He further claimed that he had not been assigned work for 100 days.

This is, however, not the first time that this is happening. He threatened to resign last year over the reluctance of the police to act on his orders in a case involving a trader in Meerut.

Khatik, a two-time legislator, was inducted by CM Adityanath to his post in September last year. Khatik’s senior minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also the state BJP chief, had earlier shot down rumours that he was unhappy, Hindustan Times reported. “I talk to him daily,” said Singh.