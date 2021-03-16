Will Govt Repeal Sedition Law, Asks Cong Citing Disha Case in Parl

In reply, MoS Reddy, said that it was only after they came to power that they are giving separate records of sedition as before all crimes were clubbed under Indian Penal Code. “You (Congress) people used to hide the sedition cases within IPC cases only,” he said.

He also listed out the number of cases and stated that even the respective state governments only file these cases given police matters come under state government.

In 2014- out of 47 cases, only 1 conviction

2015- 30 cases, 0 convictions

2016- 35 cases, 1 conviction

2017- 51 cases, 1 conviction

2018- 70 cases, 2 convictions

2019- 93 cases, 1 conviction

The MoS continued to state that Delhi Police which comes under the union government has not filed any high number of seditions.

The Congress MP had initially asked a starred question about details of cases registered under sedition in the country in the last 10 years and the rate of connection for them. He also asked if the government has taken any measures for speedy trial of cases and if the government plans to scrap any provisions of sedition.

The MoS in reply, said that ‘Public Order’ and ‘Police’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and laid out data of the National Crime Records Bureau (which is updated till 2019). He further said that the amendment of criminal law is a “continuous process”.

