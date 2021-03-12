U’khand Cabinet Expansion: 11 Ministers to Take Oath Today at 5 pm
The BJP central leadership is discussing the matter in Delhi and will send the names to the state soon.
Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party in-charge Dushyant Gautam on Friday, 12 March, said that Cabinet expansion in the state would be carried out on Friday, adding that 11 Cabinet ministers would be taking oath.
The Cabinet expansion and oath-taking will take place at 5 pm on Friday, ANI reported, quoting the Uttarakhand Raj Bhavan.
Gautam further explained that the Parliamentary Board of the BJP was discussing the matter and would send the names to the state to be included.
On Wednesday, Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, after his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down on Tuesday amid rising political turmoil in the state.
“I thank the prime minister, Home Minister (Amit Shah) and party chief (JP Nadda) who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village. I had never imagined that I would reach here. We will make all efforts to meet people’s expectations and take forward the work done in the last four years,” Tirath Singh said while speaking to the media, as quoted by ANI.
Soon after the announcement of his appointment on Wednesday, Tirath Singh Rawat met Governor Baby Rani Maurya in Dehradun.
(With inputs from ANI.)
