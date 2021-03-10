BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat to Be New Uttarakhand Chief Minister
Tirath Singh Rawat’s name has been announced a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the post.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, announced former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, 10 March, reported news agency ANI. On Tuesday, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his post amid rising political turmoil in the state.
Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as the new CM of the state at 4 pm on Wednesday.
The announcement came after a 30-minute meeting held by the BJP legislature party to choose Trivendra Singh Rawat’s successor. The meeting was held on Wednesday morning at the party office on Balbir Road. Central observer Raman Singh and state party incharge Dushyant Gautam were also present at the meeting to oversee the appointment of the new chief minister.
BJP-ruled Uttarakhand is witnessing an upheaval due to internal discontent within the state unit, with several MLAs and leaders close to the CM’s office being unhappy with Rawat’s functioning and bureaucracy.
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat?
Currently the BJP national secretary, Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP state unit chief from 2013- 2015.
Formerly the state vice president of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, he was elected as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1997 and later became its president.
He was the MLA from the Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.
He later became the first education minister of the newly formed state of Uttarakhand. He was elected as the MP from Pauri in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Trivendra Singh Rawat’s Resignation
Addressing the media, Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the party on Tuesday for giving him an opportunity to serve the state.
“The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never imagined that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as the chief minister should be given to someone else,” he said, reported ANI.
