Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tests Positive for COVID-19
Pradhan took to Twitter to confirm that he has the virus and said that he has been hospitalised.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 4 August.
The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas took to Twitter to say that he has been hospitalised and is doing well.
“After showing sumptoms for COVID-19, I got tested and the reports have come out positive. On the advice of doctors, I have been hospitalised and am doing fine,” he tweeted.
The news comes just two days after Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 2 August. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.