TMC Was India’s Highest Political Spender On Facebook Last Month

In the last month, between 4 August and 2 September, the official page of the Trinamool Congress was the highest spender on political advertisements on Facebook India. According to data on political ads and spending available on the Facebook Ad Library, the page ‘All India Trinamool Congress’, spent Rs 11,17,737 on 77 ads last month.

With the elections around the corner, the pandemic effectively stunting public gatherings, and both Google and Twitter not giving space to political ads, Facebook is set to become the main political battle ground ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

While the TMC has now taken on Facebook for its role in previous elections, this outrage must be seen in the context of their emphatic digital push on the platform over the last couple of months.