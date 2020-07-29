‘Deadwood’, Youth, Caste: Decoding TMC’s New Look Before 2021

With the state elections less than a year away, the Trinamool Congress has undergone a structural and organisational revamp. Powered by poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and co-powered by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s constant attacks on the party’s institutional shortcomings, this new face of the Trinamool looks to transform the party’s jaded, stagnating image.

Over the last year, since Kishor’s firm was roped in the to steer the party’s election campaign, the Trinamool has tried to build an image of a pro-governance, youth-centric party. Its recent structural overhaul, sources say, is just a part of a larger facelift before the Assembly elections.