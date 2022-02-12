TMC Holds Meeting Amid Growing Rift Between WB CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek
A new 20-member National Working Committee for the party was also finalised in the meeting.
Amid a growing fiction between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the party held a meeting at the West Bengal Chief Minister’s residence on 12 February, Saturday with other senior leaders of the party.
A new 20-member National Working Committee for the party which included Abhishek Banerjee, was finalised in the meeting.
For the time being there only Mamata Banerjee is holding a post, as the chairperson. All other posts have been disbanded and names of new appointees will be announced soon.
As per reports, the meeting was primarily held to address the tensions between the CM and her nephew over promoting the “One Man, One Post” policy that has left several senior leaders miffed who hold multiple posts in the state government.
A lot of younger leaders known to be close to Abhishek, have updated their Facebook cover pages with a post which reads, “I support one person one post in AITC.”
Among them are Sudip Raha, South Kolkata Youth Trinamool president Sarthak Bandyopadhyay and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya.
Off late, the rift between the old guard and new has spilled out in the open with I-PAC being caught in the crossfire. Recently, senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya alleging I-PAC of using her Twitter handle to endorse the ‘One Man, One Post’ campaign without her knowledge.
Responding to the allegations, I-PAC issued a statement saying, "I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying."
