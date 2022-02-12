TMC Holds Meeting Amid Growing Rift Between WB CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek

Amid a growing fiction between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the party held a meeting at the West Bengal Chief Minister’s residence on 12 February, Saturday with other senior leaders of the party.

A new 20-member National Working Committee for the party which included Abhishek Banerjee, was finalised in the meeting.

For the time being there only Mamata Banerjee is holding a post, as the chairperson. All other posts have been disbanded and names of new appointees will be announced soon.

As per reports, the meeting was primarily held to address the tensions between the CM and her nephew over promoting the “One Man, One Post” policy that has left several senior leaders miffed who hold multiple posts in the state government.