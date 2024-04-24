EVM-VVPAT Verification: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on Cross-Checking Votes

After seeking technical clarification from the Election Commission (EC), the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 24 April reserved its judgment on cross-checking all votes.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was hearing a batch of petitions that sought complete cross-verification of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with the Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables a voter to check if their vote has been cast properly and went to the candidate that they chose. It does so by generating a paper slip, which is kept in a sealed cover and can be opened in case of a dispute.

Currently, VVPAT slips of five randomly selected EVMs in every Assembly segment are verified.