Sharad Pawar Quits as NCP Chief; Party Leaders Urge Him to Withdraw Resignation

Sharad Pawar recommended the formation of a committee to decide on the election of the next party President.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 2 May, stepped down from the post of the party President stating "it's time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take."

Pawar also recommended the formation of a committee to decide on the election of the vacancy in the President's post.

The NCP leaders and workers in presence of Pawar, however, urged him to withdraw his resignation. "We do not accept saheb’s decision," they said as many were spotted to be in tears on stage.

Pawar's resignation comes weeks after rumours of his nephew Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were doing the rounds in the political circles of the state.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, repeatedly denied these rumours and was present at the Maha Vikas Aghadi's rally in Mumbai on 1 May in a show of unity.

Pawar's resignation comes after a 24-year-long stint as party President.

Highlights From Sharad Pawar's Speech 

Addressing the party cadre at the Yashwantrao Chavan Foundation in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar spoke about his political career spanning over six decades.

"During the 56 years of my being a public representative, I have had the privilege of serving as a member of the State Assembly and of the Legislative Council, as well as a Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," he said.

Listing the multiple offices he held during this time, Pawar added, "During this long tenure, I have been entrusted with multiple responsibilities such as Ministerial posts in various departments in the state government; Leader of Opposition in the State Legislature; a 4 time Chief Minister of Maharashtra; India's Defence Minister; Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and India's Agriculture Minister during the UPA government."

Pawar said that "it’s time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take."
"I am recommending that a committee of NCP members should be formed to decide on the election of the vacancy in the President's post."
Sharad Pawar

The following names were proposed by Pawar to constitute the said committee: Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, K.K. Sharma, P.C. Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad, Fauzia Khan, Dheeraj Sharma, Sonia Duhan, and Presidents of Nationalist Youth Congress and Nationalist Students' Congress.

Party Leaders Reject Resignation

In a show of hands, NCP leaders present at the press conference that was being addressed by Sharad Pawar, refused to accept the latter's resignation.

"We reject this committee that you have formed. You were and will always be our leader, end of story," said an emotional Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA from Yeola Assembly.

Responding to the demands of the party leaders and workers, at the end of the press conference Ajit Pawar assured that he and other senior party members will talk to Sharad Pawar about reconsidering his decision.

"We have listened to everyone. I request all of you, let Saheb go home. We will try and convince him once again at around 4 pm and try and find a way that you all want," he said.

