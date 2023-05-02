Sharad Pawar Quits as NCP Chief; Party Leaders Urge Him to Withdraw Resignation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 2 May, stepped down from the post of the party President stating "it's time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take."

Pawar also recommended the formation of a committee to decide on the election of the vacancy in the President's post.

The NCP leaders and workers in presence of Pawar, however, urged him to withdraw his resignation. "We do not accept saheb’s decision," they said as many were spotted to be in tears on stage.