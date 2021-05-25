‘Stop the Rot’: Tharoor, Vijayan Denounce Lakshadweep Admin Patel

Amid a growing demand for the removal of Praful Khoda Patel, the administrator of Lakshadweep, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, 25 May, expressed their dismay over his recent policies.

Patel, who has held the post for the last five months, has come under fire over his reforms – ranging from a beef ban to a draconian Goonda Act (despite the territory recording the lowest crime rate).

As the hashtag calling to #SaveLakshadweep took over social media platforms, several Rajya Sabha members from Kerala wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind to voice their concern over Patel’s ‘anti-people’ and ‘authoritarian’ policies.

Now, lending his support is Vijayan, who tweeted that “challenges imposed on their lives, livelihoods and culture cannot be accepted.”