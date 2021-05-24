Save Lakshadweep: Praful Patel’s ‘Anti-People’ Policies Under Fire

Protests have erupted on the islands of Lakshadweep over the past few days against Praful Khoda Patel, the administrator of the Union territory who was appointed a little over five months back on 5 December 2020. A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Patel served as the home minister of Gujarat under Narendra Modi when the latter was the chief minister in 2010.

Several students’ organisations, including the Lakshadweep Students’ Association, and political parties are demonstrating against a slew of “anti-people” and “authoritarian” policies introduced by Patel in the last few months in order to garner attention of the national media.