Harivansh Singh to Fast Over MPs’ Behaviour, PM Backs Offer of Tea

The Deputy Chairman said that members had engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten the Chair and defied every norm and convention of the House.

“Whatever happened in front of me on 20 September has caused unimaginable loss to dignity of the House and Chair,” he wrote.

Singh also wrote that he hoped that his fast would perhaps inspire “self-purification" in those who had behaved insultingly towards him.

Speaking about the letter, Venkaiah Naidu said that Singh had written to him expressing his commitment to democracy and how he was treated. “He wrote to me that in order to arouse the conscious of people he wanted to observe one-day fast,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, according to ANI.