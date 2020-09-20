“A Sad Day for Democracy”: Politicians on RS Passing Farm Bills

Two of the three farm Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, 20 September, by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, amid massive protests by farmers across Haryana. The passing of the Bills also witnessed a ruckus in Parliament as opposition parties criticised the move.

On the other hand, while moving the Bills in the Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the minimum support price or MSP-based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm Bills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to refer to the passing of the Bills as a “watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture”.

Further, PM Modi said: