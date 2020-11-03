NDA Passes 100-Mark in Rajya Sabha, Congress Drops to Lowest Tally

The ruling alliance can also seek support on crucial bills from parties that are extending issue-based support to the NDA. These include the AIADMK with nine MPs, BJD with nine MPs, TRS with seven MPs and YSRCP which has six MPs in Rajya Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party has lost three seats in these RS polls in Uttarakhand and UP and the BSP lost one seat. Those elected unopposed today included BJP's Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, BL Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP's Ramji Gautam.

High drama was witnessed on the last day of filing of nomination papers on Tuesday with Samajwadi Party- supported independent candidate Prakash Bajaj entering the fray minutes before the deadline. His papers were, however, rejected during scrutiny, but not before four signatories of the BSP candidate Ramji Gautam's nomination papers claimed that their signatures were forged and gave an affidavit to the Returning Officer in this regard. BSP president Mayawati suspended these four and three others who had allegedly met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after coming out in the open against the party leadership.

The term of the newly elected members will be from 25 November 2020 to 24 November 2026.