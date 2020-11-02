Hardeep Singh Puri, Nine Others Elected Unopposed to RS From UP

The matter was resolved when the nomination of Bajaj was cancelled and the BSP candidate won despite having only ten votes of his party.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said she would vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it means defeating Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates.

She, however, added that she would ‘rather retire from politics’ than enter into an alliance with the BJP.