Rajasthan Political Crisis: SC to Hear Speaker’s Case From Today

The Supreme Court will hear the petition – challenging the authority of the Rajasthan High Court to issue directions over the disqualification of rebel MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp – filed by the Assembly Speaker on a day-to-day basis from Monday, 27 July.

The Rajasthan HC on Friday, 24 July, had ordered to maintain "status quo" on the disqualification notices issued by the Speaker to the 19 MLAs of Pilot’s camp and deferred its judgment till the Supreme Court decides on the questions of law.

The order came as a relief to the Pilot camp as the Speaker would not be able to act upon the notice till both the Supreme Court and the High Court give their verdicts.

The HC also made the central government a party in the case against the Congress, Prateek Kasliwal, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi told the media. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent the Centre in the court.