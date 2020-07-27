Rajasthan Political Crisis: SC to Hear Speaker’s Case From Today
The Speaker will not be able to act upon the disqualification notice till both SC and HC give their verdicts.
The Supreme Court will hear the petition – challenging the authority of the Rajasthan High Court to issue directions over the disqualification of rebel MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp – filed by the Assembly Speaker on a day-to-day basis from Monday, 27 July.
The Rajasthan HC on Friday, 24 July, had ordered to maintain "status quo" on the disqualification notices issued by the Speaker to the 19 MLAs of Pilot’s camp and deferred its judgment till the Supreme Court decides on the questions of law.
The order came as a relief to the Pilot camp as the Speaker would not be able to act upon the notice till both the Supreme Court and the High Court give their verdicts.
The HC also made the central government a party in the case against the Congress, Prateek Kasliwal, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi told the media. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent the Centre in the court.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government on Sunday proposed that the governor convene the Assembly session from 31 July. The proposal, however, had no mention of a floor test, reported ANI quoting sources.
Gehlot released a video message and said that the message behind party’s campaign ‘Speak up for democracy’ needs to be understood by people and even the ruling parties.
“It is worrying to see the current situation. The way the government in Karnataka was toppled, followed by Madhya Pradesh. Now in Rajasthan the government is asking the governor to convene the Assembly session,” he said.
Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind S Dotasra has said that the party will stage a protest outside all Raj Bahwans in the country except Rajasthan.
“We have sent a revised note to the governor and we hope he will soon give his approval for convening the session,” he said.
