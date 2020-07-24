Rajasthan HC Defers Pilot Camp Verdict, Centre Made Party in Case

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday, 24 July, ordered to maintain "status quo" on the disqualification notices issued by the Speaker to the 19 Rajasthan MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp and deferred its judgment till the Supreme Court decides on the questions of law.

The judgment comes as a relief to the Pilot camp as the Speaker will not be able to act upon the notice till both the Supreme Court and the High Court give their verdicts. The Supreme Court will hear the case on a day-to-day basis from 27 July, and depending on its verdict, the Rajasthan HC will give its judgment in the matter.

The HC also made the central government a party in the case against the Congress, Prateek Kasliwal, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi told the media.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent the Centre in the court.