Major Reshuffle in Rajasthan; 69 IAS Transferred, Karauli Gets New Collector

Communal clashes erupted in Karauli on 2 April after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was allegedly met with stone-pelting, leading to a confrontation between two groups.

The clashes led to arson. Shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.

A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media, said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

The Rajasthan government also ordered an administrative probe on 8 April into the stone-pelting incident.