After Communal Clashes, Curfew Extended Till 10 April in Rajasthan's Karauli

The curfew imposed in Karauli Nagar Parishad has been extended till 12 am on Sunday, 10 April. It was earlier imposed till Thursday, 7 April.

As per an official statement, the curfew will be relaxed between 9 am and 12 pm daily, during which fruit and vegetable stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations, and gas agencies will be allowed to function.

On 2 April, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district and mobile internet services were shut down after stones were pelted during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession that day.

Mobile internet services continue to remain suspended in the area.