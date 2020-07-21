Rahul Gandhi Lists Rajasthan Crisis As Modi Govt’s ‘Achievement’
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was quick to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s dig at the Modi government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 21 July, made a reference to the political crisis in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, as he held the Modi government responsible for an attempt to topple the state government.
Gandhi, who has been taking digs at the government over the dispute with China as well as its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, in a tweet listed six "achievements" of the government during the period of the coronavirus outbreak.
Among the "achievements" he listed were 'Namaste Trump' event in February, the toppling of the government in Madhya Pradesh in March, lighting of candles in April, the government's sixth anniversary in May, the virtual rally for Bihar in June, and the attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan.
"That's why the country is atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in its fight against corona," he sarcastically remarked.
Catch all the updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here.
Javadekar Responds
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was quick to respond to Gandhi's dig. In Javadekar's list of the Congress leader's "achievements" in the last six months were Shaheen Bagh and riots in February, losing Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP in March, instigating migrant labourers in April, the sixth anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress in May, defending China in June, the virtual collapse of the party in Rajasthan in July.
The political crisis in Rajasthan was triggered with the rebellion of Sachin Pilot, placing the Ashok Gehlot-led government in a precarious position. Pilot was later removed from the post of deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.
His rebellion came after he was reportedly upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group to investigate attempts at destabilising the government.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.