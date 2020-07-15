Rajasthan: Day After Being Sacked, Pilot to Address Media Today
Catch all the updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here.
A day after the Congress announced his sacking from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state party chief, disgruntled leader Sachin Pilot will be addressing a press conference at 10 am on Wednesday, 15 July, reports said.
Soon after his sacking on Tuesday, Pilot took to Twitter and said, "Truth can be disturbed but not defeated." Later, in another tweet, he thanked all those who have come out in his support.
With this, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan has been left in a precarious position, with questions being raised over whether it would be able to get the support of enough MLAs to retain its majority.
- CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday blamed BJP for the crisis saying, “There is nothing in Sachin Pilot’s hands, it is the BJP which is running the show.”
- The crisis came to a head after Pilot was reportedly upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group to investigate attempts at destabilising the government
- The Congress had earlier commanded 107 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, along with support from some Independents and other parties’ MLAs
Sachin Pilot to Address Media Today
A day after being sacked, disgruntled Congress leader Sachin Pilot will be addressing a press conference at 10 am on Wednesday, NDTV reported.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.