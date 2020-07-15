Rajasthan: Day After Being Sacked, Pilot to Address Media Today

A day after the Congress announced his sacking from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state party chief, disgruntled leader Sachin Pilot will be addressing a press conference at 10 am on Wednesday, 15 July, reports said.

Soon after his sacking on Tuesday, Pilot took to Twitter and said, "Truth can be disturbed but not defeated." Later, in another tweet, he thanked all those who have come out in his support.

With this, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan has been left in a precarious position, with questions being raised over whether it would be able to get the support of enough MLAs to retain its majority.