Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Amid Protests By Locals
The Aam Aadmi party government has been facing flak for not visiting the family sooner.
Amid protests by locals, Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday, 3 June, met the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in the Moosa village of Punjab's Mansa district.
Moose Wala was murdered on 29 May by unidentified assailants.
Several locals in Moosa village staged protests against Mann's scheduled visit to the family earlier during the day. District Commissioner, Mansa, Jaspreet Singh had earlier told news agency ANI that the family was cooperating with the authorities and wanted to meet the CM.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Photo: The Quint)
Mann's visit comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Singh faced similar protests from the locals in Moosa on Thursday, following which he was forced to return. However, Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema had met Moose Wala's father on Thursday.
Family Demands Central Probe
Moose Wala's family had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, urging him to order a central agency probe into his murder, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday after meeting his father.
The singer was cremated on Tuesday in the presence of thousands of fans and supporters.
The AAP government in Punjab was under fire for curtailing the security of over 400 VVIPs, including Moose Wala's, just a day before his murder.
The Punjab government on Thursday said that it would restore their security by 7 June after the Punjab and Haryana High Court instructed it to do so.
