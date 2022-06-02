Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Govt To Restore Security of 423 VIPs on 7 June
This comes days after singing sensation Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down.
The Punjab government on Thursday, 2 June, said that it will restore the security of 423 VIPs on 7 June. This comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday instructed the Punjab government to restore the security of all 423 individuals whose security had earlier been scaled down.
The development comes days after singing sensation Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by unidentified men on 29 May, a day after his security cover was curtailed. The autopsy suggested that the body had 25 bullet injuries, which wounded his left lung and liver fatally.
The security cover of Moose Wala and 423 others had been scaled down as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.
Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala's family has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to order a central agency probe into his murder, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday, 2 June, as per a report.
This comes after Shekhawat met with the father of Moose Wala on Thursday, as per Hindustan Times.
Moose Wala's Murder
On 29 May, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend who were travelling in a jeep with him were also injured in the attack.
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder on the same day, and said it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group.
Bishnoi has been lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) since 2016. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police took custody of Bishnoi in connection to a different case, under the Arms Act, a day after he was questioned by the police inside Tihar jail over Moose Wala's death.
The singer was cremated on 31 May amid chants of 'Satnam Waheguru' in Punjab's Moosa village, with thousands of his fans and supporters flocking to the venue.
Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Premature' Plea Dismissed by Court
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday, 2 June, dismissed a plea filed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of singer Moose Wala.
Bishnoi had sought for the jurisdictional magistrate to be restrained from handing over his custody to the investigating agency in Punjab.
Bishnoi had earlier approached the Delhi High Court with his petition asking for safeguards against a "fake encounter" by the Punjab Police but later withdrew the application.
