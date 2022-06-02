Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Govt To Restore Security of 423 VIPs on 7 June

The Punjab government on Thursday, 2 June, said that it will restore the security of 423 VIPs on 7 June. This comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday instructed the Punjab government to restore the security of all 423 individuals whose security had earlier been scaled down.

The development comes days after singing sensation Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by unidentified men on 29 May, a day after his security cover was curtailed. The autopsy suggested that the body had 25 bullet injuries, which wounded his left lung and liver fatally.