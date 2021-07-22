Punjab CM, Navjot Sidhu to Meet Tomorrow: Letter, Tea Invite Signal Thaw

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to meet newly-elevated Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 23 July, in what could be seen as a significant toning down of the infighting that has beset the party over the last couple of weeks.

In a tweet on Thursday, Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to the Punjab CM, said that Amarinder Singh has invited all Congress MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries for tea at 10 am on Friday.

"They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) team," he said.