CM Won't Meet Sidhu Till His Apology for Online Attacks: Amarinder's Aide
'Reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking time to meet Amarinder Singh are false,' the CM's media advisor said.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh won't meet newly-elevated state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu till the latter "publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him", the media advisor to the CM tweeted on Tuesday, 20 July, in an indication that the infighting is far from being resolved.
"Reports of @sherryontopp (Navjot Singh Sidhu) seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are completely false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till latter publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to CM Singh tweeted.
'My Journey Has Just Begun': Sidhu After Elevation
Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed the chief of the Congress' Punjab unit on Sunday amid a tussle with Singh.
Reacting to his elevation, Sidhu took to Twitter on Monday to thank Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, stating he was grateful to them for bestowing their faith in him and giving him "this pivotal responsibility."
He said that he would work alongside every member of the Congress party in Punjab to fulfil the mission to "give power of the people back to the people". "My journey has just begun," he added.
The infighting in the Congress comes just months ahead of the elections in Punjab, due to take place in early 2022, where the party would be seeking re-election after its victory in 2017.
