'Women's Protection Must, Not Religious Matter': IT Minister on Bulli Bai in RS
Catch all the live updates from the Budget Session of the Parliament here.
As the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began at 10 am on Friday, 4 February, amid a ruckus by the Opposition during the Zero Hour.
Matters of urgent public importance are raised in the House during the Zero Hour. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits during the session.
During the Question Hour, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to a query on the Bulli Bai case, saying that protection of women was a necessary construct and that the matter was not a religious one.
Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is expected to raise the issue of his security breach in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January, with the President's Address.
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess.
The Congress had, on Monday, moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in both Houses for "misleading" them on the Pegasus spyware issue.
CPI (M) MP Gives Notice To Oppose Uniform Civil Code Bill in RS
CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given a notice to oppose the instruction of private member bill – 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2022' by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena in Rajya Sabha on Friday, ANI reported.
Govt Committed To Forming Panel on MSP: Agriculture Minister
The government is committed to forming a panel on MSP as announced by prime minister, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha.
"The government had written to the Election Commission, which said that the MSP committee can be formed after state Assembly polls are over," he said.
"As soon as the polls are over, the formation of the committee will be initiated. It will have farmers, scientists, government officials, state officials. The government will consider the recommendations made by the committee," Tomar stated.
'Protecting Women Fundamental For Us, Not a Matter of Religion': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Bulli Bai Case
"Protecting women is a fundamental construct for us. There is no matter of religion or community. This is our commitment. Due process is being conducted on all points found so far, immediately action was initiated. Whenever we try to make social media more accountable, it is our colleagues, the Opposition members, who say we are curbing freedom of speech," IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on a question related to pictures of Muslim women being misused online.
"We have taken immediate action on all points. We have gone into the depth of all points, and took action for the root cause," he added, saying social media rules should become stricter to create more accountability.
Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Issue of Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
"It is a matter of concern that the rehabilitation process of Kashmiri Pandits has been painstakingly slow... I urge the government to expedite the construction of transit accommodation units and to facilitate the return, rehabilitation, and empowerment of the Kashmiri Pandit community," MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
11:06 AM, 04 FebGovt Committed To Forming Panel on MSP: Agriculture Minister
10:56 AM, 04 Feb'Protecting Women Fundamental For Us, Not a Matter of Religion': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Bulli Bai Case
10:56 AM, 04 FebPriyanka Chaturvedi Raises Issue of Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
10:27 AM, 04 FebRajya Sabha Holds Zero Hour
10:27 AM, 04 FebWhat's on the Agenda of the Houses for Today?