'Women's Protection Must, Not Religious Matter': IT Minister on Bulli Bai in RS

As the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began at 10 am on Friday, 4 February, amid a ruckus by the Opposition during the Zero Hour.

Matters of urgent public importance are raised in the House during the Zero Hour. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits during the session.

During the Question Hour, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to a query on the Bulli Bai case, saying that protection of women was a necessary construct and that the matter was not a religious one.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is expected to raise the issue of his security breach in the Lok Sabha on Friday.