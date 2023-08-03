ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Parliament LIVE: Delhi Services Bill, Data Protection Bill To Spark Fresh Uproar
Live

Parliament LIVE: Delhi Services Bill, Data Protection Bill To Spark Fresh Uproar

Catch all LIVE updates of the Parliament Monsoon Session here.

The Quint
Updated
Politics
2 min read
Parliament LIVE: Delhi Services Bill, Data Protection Bill To Spark Fresh Uproar
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 3 August.

The Bill was supposed to be taken up for consideration on Wednesday but the House was adjourned as some Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House. If passed in both Houses, the Bill will give the Centre greater powers over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, which was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier, is also scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Snapshot

  • Several Opposition MPs issued notices to discuss the Manipur situation and the violence in Haryana's Nuh.

  • 'INDIA' floor leaders to hold meeting on Thursday over strategy in Parliament.

  • The AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House till 4 August.

  • No-confidence motion against NDA government will be discussed in Parliament from 8-10 August.

11:03 AM , 03 Aug

Both Houses Resume

The sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11:00 AM on Thursday, 3 August.

ADVERTISEMENT
11:02 AM , 03 Aug

'No-Confidence Motion Should Be Discussed Before Delhi Services Bill': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the no-confidence motion against the NDA government should be discussed before the Delhi services Bill.

"No-confidence motion should be discussed first but the Delhi Services Bill came in between. This has been done deliberately so that the Opposition gets divided. We have made our stance. We opposed the bill the day it was introduced," he told ANI.

10:35 AM , 03 Aug

Bill Scheduled To Be Tabled Today

1. Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

2. Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023

3. Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023

4. Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023

5. Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023

6. Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

7. Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
10:23 AM , 03 Aug

Manoj Jha, Raghav Chadha Issue Notices Over Manipur

RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha issued Suspension of Business notices under Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation in the Rajya Sabha.


Published: 03 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×