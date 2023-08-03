Parliament LIVE: Delhi Services Bill, Data Protection Bill To Spark Fresh Uproar

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 3 August.

The Bill was supposed to be taken up for consideration on Wednesday but the House was adjourned as some Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House. If passed in both Houses, the Bill will give the Centre greater powers over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, which was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier, is also scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.