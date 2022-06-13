SAD's Parkash Singh Badal Admitted to Hospital; Condition Improving, Says Party
The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the Fortis hospital in Mohali on Saturday night.
The condition of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has been admitted to a hospital in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday, is improving, according to a health update on Sunday, 13 June evening.
The 94-year-old was admitted to the hospital "with a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma," SAD said in a statement quoting a health update from the hospital.
SAD posted an update on the party patriarch’s health and said, “Former chief minister S Parkash Singh Badal was admitted in Fortis hospital, Mohali yesterday with complaint of gastric and bronchial Asthma.”
“Appropriate treatment was given and now he is improving,” the update added. The five time CM’s parameters are normal and his condition is improving.
Past Health Problems
Notably, Badal was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on 6 June after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.
Earlier this year, he tested positive for COVID-19, and was discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana on 24 January. During a health check-up following COVID-19 during which he went through cardiac and pulmonary check-ups as well.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 12 June, wrote on Twitter, ”Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji.”
Replying to the Prime Minister, SAD President Sukhbir Badal said, “Badal sahab was taken to hospital yesterday for routine medical tests.”
Badal was advised by doctors to opt for biweekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting COVID-19.
