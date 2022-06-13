SAD's Parkash Singh Badal Admitted to Hospital; Condition Improving, Says Party

The condition of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has been admitted to a hospital in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday, is improving, according to a health update on Sunday, 13 June evening.

The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the Fortis hospital in Mohali on Saturday night.

The 94-year-old was admitted to the hospital "with a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma," SAD said in a statement quoting a health update from the hospital.

SAD posted an update on the party patriarch’s health and said, “Former chief minister S Parkash Singh Badal was admitted in Fortis hospital, Mohali yesterday with complaint of gastric and bronchial Asthma.”