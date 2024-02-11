ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pakistan Election Results: Independents Backed by PTI Bag 101 Seats

With the counting of votes being completed on 11 February, independents have won big in the Pakistan general elections.

In the 266 seat Parliament, 101 seats have been bagged by independent candidates who were backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

What about the other parties?

  • Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz): 75 seats

  • Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP): 54 seats

What next? The candidates who fought independently in the elections and won have to decide within 72 hours which way they want to sway.

  • They can form a party amongst themselves.

  • They can join a party and come to power.

  • They can choose to remain independent.

In the wake of numerous victories by independent candidates aligned with PTI in the 2024 general elections, the former ruling party has convened a meeting to discuss potential alliances with other political factions.

For a complete analysis, read here.

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
