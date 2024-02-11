Pakistan Election Results: Independents Backed by PTI Bag 101 Seats

With the counting of votes being completed on 11 February, independents have won big in the Pakistan general elections.

In the 266 seat Parliament, 101 seats have been bagged by independent candidates who were backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

What about the other parties?

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz): 75 seats

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP): 54 seats

What next? The candidates who fought independently in the elections and won have to decide within 72 hours which way they want to sway.