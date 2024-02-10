While Imran's Independents Lead, PMLN-PPP Talk Coalition: What Next in Pakistan?

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif anticipated an easy victory for his Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) in the country's general elections, positioning himself for a fourth term in the top position.

However, the emergence of independent candidates supported by incarcerated rival and former PM Imran Khan in the vote count on Friday, 9 February, presented an unexpected challenge to Sharif.

Election results began to emerge nearly 12 hours following the closure of polls for both national and provincial assemblies on Thursday, revealing a slight advantage for candidates affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), closely followed by those from the PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).