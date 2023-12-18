30 Opposition MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha for Protesting Over Security Breach

At least 30 Opposition Members of Parliament were suspended from the Lok Sabha for protesting and demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's address over the recent Parliament security breach, on Monday, 18 December.

The suspended MPs include Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and TMC's Saugata Roy.

A few other MPs were suspended from the lower house last week bringing the total number suspended MPs to 46.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)