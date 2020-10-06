Maha HM Slams Fadnavis, Asks If He Will Campaign for Ex-DGP Pandey

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday, 6 October, in a media briefing targeted Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and said: “I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, a person who defamed Maharashtra,” reported news agency ANI.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has been tasked with managing BJP’s election campaign in Bihar.