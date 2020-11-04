Bihar Elections: Rise of Nityanand Rai as BJP’s ‘Plan B’

The 2020 Assembly elections are being called a landmark for Bihar. On one hand it is the first election without two stalwarts of Bihar politics - Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on 8 October and Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, who remains in custody following his conviction. And then there's the third stalwart, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is battling for survival.

On the other hand, the election has seen the emergence of a new line of leadership in Bihar. While RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and LJP’s Chirag Paswan are the most discussed names, there's another leader who may not be as young but could play an equally important role in the years to come - Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nityanand Rai.

Termed by many as BJP's unofficial CM candidate, 54-year-old Rai is presently Union Minister of State for Home and was the president of the Bihar BJP from 2016 to 2019.

He is also the head of the party's 70-member panel for the Bihar elections.