Live

Bihar Elections Results: Counting Begins In All 243 Seats

Will Nitish Kumar be able to retain turf or will Tejashwi Yadav make history? Catch all the live updates here.

The Quint
Updated
Elections
2 min read
Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates
i

The counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections has begun, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

The Assembly elections in the state have taken place in the shadow of the pandemic, with 55.22 percent votes polled in the third and final phase of polling on Saturday, 7 November. The voting for the first and second phases was held on 28 October and 3 November, respectively.

This election has been the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Snapshot
  • Counting stations have been increased to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic
  • Major exit polls predict that the fight in Bihar will be neck and neck
08:16 AM, 10 Nov

NDA Leading 7 Of 10 Seats

Early leads show NDA leading seven out of 10 seats in Bihar Assembly elections.

08:13 AM, 10 Nov
KEY EVENT

Congress Leads In Baghalpur, RJD Opens Leads

Early trends show the Congress leading in Baghalpur, while the RJD is leading in Ranipur. The RJD, meanwhile, is also leading in Harnaut.

08:09 AM, 10 Nov
KEY EVENT

JD(U), CPI (M) Leading In One Seat Each

The BJP opened their tally with a lead in Forbesganj, while CPI(M) is leading in Arwal.

08:01 AM, 10 Nov
KEY EVENT

Counting Begins in Bihar Assembly Elections

The counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections has begun, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.


Published: 10 Nov 2020, 07:14 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount: