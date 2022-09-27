'He Never Had Communal Sentiments': Son of Tahir Hussain, Jailed for Delhi Riots

“Dad never had communal sentiments,” said Shariq, son of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, who is in jail under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly masterminding the Delhi Riots of February 2020, Mid-Day reported.

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 23 September, issued a notice on a petition for quashing criminal proceedings against Hussain, granting the counsel for the respondents time to file their reply, and directed the listing of the matter along with three other similar petitions on 25 January 2023, reported The Indian Express.

There are a dozen cases filed against Hussain, including one by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while many international and national rights groups continue to demand his release.