2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits Two From Charges of Rioting, Torching House

The court further said that as per the deposition of Constable Pramod, he did not make any Daily Diary (DD) entry or complaint regarding the alleged incident despite knowing both accused by their faces and having identified them during the riots.

“...Till suddenly on 9 March, 2020, he (Constable Pramod) identified the accused when they were in the police station and this gives rise the suspicion about the veracity of the said deposition in as much as the prosecution is required to establish its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the court said.