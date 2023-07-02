LIVE Updates: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar May Join Hands BJP, Likely to Be Deputy CM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is likely to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai and has reached the Raj Bhavan to take oath as the new deputy CM of the state, with nine other leaders being indicted as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet.
While the number of NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar is yet unclear, over 30 out of the 54 party MLAs from Maharashtra are said to be backing him, sources said.
Some big names joining hands with the BJP include Sharad Pawar loyalists like former Chhaggan Bhujbal, Dilip Waalse Patil, and Hassan Mushrif.
Preparations for oath taking are underway at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan with Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also reaching Raj Bhavan.
The development comes weeks after Lok Sabha MP and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, along with Praful Patel were made NCP working presidents.
Along with Ajit Pawar, nine other MLAs are likely to be indicted as ministers.
Several BJP leaders present at Raj Bhavan have "welcomed" Ajit Pawar and other NCP MLAs in the party.
The development also comes months after Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as the party chief.
The development comes as a jolt to Sharad Pawar and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.
Ajit Pawar Likely to be Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar is likely to take oath as the deputy CM. It is yet unclear if the cabinet will have two deputy CMs with Fadnavis already holding the post.
Who All Will Take Oath as Ministers?
The other names of leaders doing the rounds include:
Ajit Pawar
Chhaggan Bhujbal
Dilip Walse Patil
Hassan Mushrif
Dhananjay Munde
Aditi Tatkare
Sanjay Bansode
Baburao Atram
Anil Bhaidas Patil
Oath Taking Ceremeny Preparations Underway at Raj Bhavan
