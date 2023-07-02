LIVE Updates: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar May Join Hands BJP, Likely to Be Deputy CM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is likely to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai and has reached the Raj Bhavan to take oath as the new deputy CM of the state, with nine other leaders being indicted as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet.

While the number of NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar is yet unclear, over 30 out of the 54 party MLAs from Maharashtra are said to be backing him, sources said.

Some big names joining hands with the BJP include Sharad Pawar loyalists like former Chhaggan Bhujbal, Dilip Waalse Patil, and Hassan Mushrif.

Preparations for oath taking are underway at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan with Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also reaching Raj Bhavan.