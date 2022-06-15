'Political Vendetta': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls Out ED Action Against Gandhis
He said the ED probe against Gandhis was an "outrageous act of political vendetta."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Khazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday, 14 June, called out the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government for using Enforcement Directorate (ED) to act against the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
The ED had on 1 June summoned both the leaders in connection with the National Herald money laundering case and is currently questioning Rahul Gandhi for the same.
Calling the ED investigation against Gandhis an "outrageous act of political vendetta," he also said the that the saffron party was making the probe agency target the Congress party to divert attention from pressing issues of common man and to save itself from the public ire.
"I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Tmt Sonia Gandhi and Thiru @RahulGandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate," he wrote in a tweet.
"Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate," he wrote in another tweet.
Congress is a key ally for Stalin's Dravidian party.
Background
Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the probe of alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
The Wayanad MP has been called to rejoin the investigation for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, 15 June. His mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile is ailing from COVID-19, at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.
Several leaders and workers of the Congress party, including Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Srinivas BV, and Deepender Hooda were detained by the Delhi Police while protesting the ED probe against the former party president.
