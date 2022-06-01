ED Summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Connection With Money Laundering Case

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

The summons comes in connection with the a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to come in for questioning on 8 June.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, 1 June, Randeep Surjewala said that the government can neither suppress the calls for freedom by National Herald, nor will they be able to scare either Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. He added that even the British made attempts to suppress National Herald but failed.