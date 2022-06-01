ED Summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Connection With Money Laundering Case
The Congress leaders have reportedly been summoned in connection with the National Herald case.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.
The summons comes in connection with the a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to come in for questioning on 8 June.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, 1 June, Randeep Surjewala said that the government can neither suppress the calls for freedom by National Herald, nor will they be able to scare either Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. He added that even the British made attempts to suppress National Herald but failed.
The Case
The case was registered recently to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian, that owns the National Herald newspaper.
The ED, officials said, wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
The agency had recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
