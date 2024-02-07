‘Erasing History’: Rana Safvi on Akhunji Mosque Demolition in Delhi’s Mehrauli

As far as the Akhunji mosque’s demolition is concerned, there was a stay order. The (Delhi High) Court had stopped the demolition and asked them (the Delhi Development Authority) not to do it. In fact, they’ve questioned them as to why they did it.

Mehrauli is the palimpsest of history. It is the first city of Delhi and it has been continually inhabited from 800 AD. Erasing that is erasing a part of the history. Not just Indian history, but the history of a particular community also.

From what I’ve heard, they’ve also demolished the (Bahrul Uloom) madrasa and the cemetery. I saw someone’s interview who said that my mother’s grave has been demolished and she was buried in that cemetery.

These are all connected to the people, their history, their emotions. This is something that’s very concerning to everybody, not just to me and my community.

It should be of concern to everybody because it can happen to anybody, any community. It can happen to any mosque, any temple, where anyone who’s in power feels that they can do whatever they want. This is something that should be of concern to everyone in a democratic setup.