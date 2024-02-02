Court's Gyanvapi Decision Based On Absurd, Baseless Claims: Muslim Leaders

Leaders from multiple Muslim organisations came together on Friday, 2 February, to express concerns over the Varanasi court’s order that came earlier this week allowing the Hindu prayers to be offered inside the Vyas Ka Tekhana (sealed basement area) of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
In a press conference addressed by members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Jamat-e-Islami Hind and the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, questions over the court’s judgment were raised.
“The speed at which these issues have cropped up makes one feel that the courts which have the responsibility of bearing law in mind, have developed such a casual attitude...that those who wanted to capture places of worship have been provided an easy route,” said Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.
'Surprised And Disappointed At Court's Verdict'
In a statement subsequently released by the multiple Muslim bodies and also co-signed by AIMIM’s MP Asadudddin Owaisi, the Varanasi court’s decision to allow the Hindu prayers inside the Gyanvapi mosque was questioned.
“We express deep surprise and disappointment at the judgment rendered by the Varanasi District Judge. In our perspective, this decision seems to rely on a highly incorrect and unfounded argument,” the statement reads.
The statement sought to question the very basis of the court’s decision, that pooja once used to be held in the basement of the mosque.
“It is imperative to clarify that no pooja was ever conducted in this basement. The District Judge's decision, based on an absurd and baseless claim, is highly questionable, especially given its timing on the last day of his service,” the statement further reads.
The Muslim leaders also questioned the “unilateral disclosure” of the Archaeological Survey of India’s findings to the media by the Hindu side, and stated that these findings are mere claims and not confirmed by the court.
The leaders also questioned the “expeditious execution of the district court's order by the administration” and said that it was a means to undermine “the right of the mosque party to seek immediate relief from the High Court.”
On Friday morning, hours before this statement was released, the Allahabad High Court pronounced its order refusing to give relief to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which had filed a petition against a Varanasi court order that permitted Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee manages the Gyanvapi mosque.
'Minority Communities Feeling Deprived'
The leaders also said that the issue here isn’t limited to preserving the dignity of the courts, but also “about safeguarding minority communities and marginalised sections from feelings deprived and frustrated.”
“We believe that this time the dignity of the country and the impartiality of the judicial system and administrative affairs have been grossly compromised. It is the prime responsibility of all constitutional officials to take timely notice of it,” the statement reads.
The leaders wrote that they have sought time with the President of India to communicate these concerns to her, and they also wish the Chief Justice of India can address the situation.
