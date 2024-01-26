Maratha Protests Swell at Mumbai Border, Govt Moves to Pacify Activist Jarange

Maratha protesters, currently in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, are moving towards Mumbai's Azad Maidan as activist Manoj Jarange Patil led thousands on a foot march from Jalna to push for the long-pending demand of reservation for the community.
While the government has initiated talks with Jarange agreeing to some more key demands and with the hope to not let the march enter Mumbai, the activist is expected to make a decision soon.
A meeting of the government's law panel is surrently underway with Jarange, ahead of which the government reportedly agreed to one of his key demands to also issue Kunbi certificates to the maternal side of the family. The government, however, has not officialy conmfirmed the development.
Jarange has anounced that he will launch an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, even though the Mumbai police has denied permission for any gathering at the venue.
The government, instead, has offered Jarange to continue his protest at a venue in Vashi.
'Last Phase of the Protest'
Jarange is expected to address the media on his decision to launch a hunger strike in Mumbai after the meeting with the government-appointed law panel concludes.
Most protesters, meanwhile, said that the government has only been making promises but nothing concrete moves have been taken to give reservation to the community so far.
Addressing the gathering in Vashi on Thursday, Jarange said that the hunger strike in Mumbai is the 'last phase' of the protest.
"This is an agitation for our children that has now entered its last phase. All mavlas (Chhatrapati Shivaji's soldiers) must come to Mumbai on 26 January. We have to win this bet. I am fighting for Marathas across the state. We will fight unitedly. This is the time to show support to your community," he said.
'Demands Accepted, No Need to Enter Mumbai': Government
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Milind Narwekar said that all demands of Jarange have been accepted by the government and there is no reason to enter the city.
"Republic day is a pious day. There are children celebrating every day. All his demands have been accepted so therev is no reason to protest in Mumbai anymore," Narwekar told the media.
CM Shinde on Wednesday appealed to Jarange Patil to call off the protest.
"We are determined to provide reservation to the community. But it has to be legally strong," Shinde said.
The agitation comes even as the state government has put deadline of 31 January on the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes to complete its survey to determine the social and financial status of the community.
