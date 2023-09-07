Veteran leader Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has demanded that the Centre remove the 50 per cent cap on quota and raise it by 15-16 per cent to accommodate more communities. To give the quota as part of the OBC reservation would adversely affect the backward classes, he says.

Asim Sarode, a prominent lawyer from Maharashtra, is smelling a rat in the politics over the Maratha reservation issue. He wondered on microblogging site X whether some alibis are being discovered for the removal of Eknath Shinde from Chief Ministership through the issue. This, he said, was because the state government could do precious little to resolve the matter and it was for the Centre to come out with a Constitution amendment.

State Congress Chief Nana Patole wants the special session of Parliament meeting this month to address the issue. "The BJP has had a significant majority government at the Centre for the past nine years and could have made the necessary amendments to grant reservation to the Maratha community," says Patole echoing other opposition leaders.

The spotlight has shifted on the issue as a Maratha youth Manoj Jarande Patil, on the seventh day of his indefinite fast in Jalna district, is seeking to restore the ‘kunbi’ status to the Marathas in the Marathwada region which was earlier part of the Hyderabad state during Nizam’s time.