Manik Saha To Be New Tripura Chief Minister, BJP Announces After Biplab's Exit
Manik Saha will be the new chief minister of Tripura, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced.
Manik Saha will be the new chief minister of Tripura, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Saturday, 14 May.
"Many congratulations to Shri Dr Manik Saha ji for being elected the leader of Tripura BJP Legislature Party. I am sure that Tripura will reach new heights of development under the guidance and leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," Yadav, the BJP's central observer who had been sent to oversee the election of a new chief minister, said in a tweet.
Biplab Deb, earlier on Saturday, had submitted his resignation to the governor. While there have been reports of a rift between Deb and Deputy CM Varma, the exact reason for the move is not clear yet.
Deb's resignation comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for 2023.
After his resignation, Deb said that the party wanted him to "work to strengthen the organisation."
"To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common karyakarta (party worker) rather than being at the position of the CM to help form the BJP government in the state again in the upcoming Assembly elections," Deb said, as quoted by ANI.
The resignation comes just a day after Deb met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.