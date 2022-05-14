Manik Saha To Be New Tripura Chief Minister, BJP Announces After Biplab's Exit

Biplab Deb, earlier on Saturday, had submitted his resignation to the governor. While there have been reports of a rift between Deb and Deputy CM Varma, the exact reason for the move is not clear yet.

Deb's resignation comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for 2023.

After his resignation, Deb said that the party wanted him to "work to strengthen the organisation."

"To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common karyakarta (party worker) rather than being at the position of the CM to help form the BJP government in the state again in the upcoming Assembly elections," Deb said, as quoted by ANI.

The resignation comes just a day after Deb met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.