Mahatma Gandhi’s Great Grandson Sets Off on ‘Dandi March’

On the 90th anniversary of the historic 'Dandi March', Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi on Thursday, 12 March, embarked on a foot march from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari district.

He expects to complete the 386-km-long journey in 26 days, the same number of days that the Father of the Nation and his followers took to traverse the distance between the two points during the Salt Satyagraha of 1930.

"Since it is the 90th anniversary of the historic Dandi Kooch, I thought we should re-enact it. I had done it on its 75th anniversary also," Tushar Gandhi said.