Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and current leader of Opposition in the state, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, 26 May, reacted to reports of instability in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the alleged attempts by the BJP to destabilise it, saying that the party was "not interested" in making the government fall."We are not interested in change of government in the state as COVID-19 situation is serious. We are fighting against coronavirus and want to pressurize the government for the same," he said in a virtual media address on Tuesday."No one is trying to weaken the state government, it will fall due to its own burden. We are not trying to topple the government," he added.Speculation about tensions in the Maharashtra government and questions about its stability surfaced on Monday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a meeting at the former's residence, Matoshree.Hours before that meeting, Pawar had also met with the state governor, BS Koshiyari.'Fadnavis is Impatient': PawarPawar, in an interview to NDTV called Fadnavis "impatient," implying that he wants the state government to fall."Fadnavis is getting impatient," said Pawar"But there is no threat to the Maharashtra government. All MLAs are with us, any attempt to break them at this time will result in the public beating us," Pawar told NDTV.Fadnavis in his address slammed the state government saying that it was not utilising the funds allocated by the Centre for COVID-19 fight."The State Government is yet to spend financial aid provided by the Centre. I really don't understand what is the priority of the state government. Today the state needs assertive leadership, I expect Uddhav ji to take bold decisions," he said.Pawar told NDTV that all three coalition partners in Maharashtra - The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were together in fighting the COVID threat.(With inputs from NDTV.)