CVoter Maharashtra Survey Shows MVA's Upper Hand Over NDA: A Look at 3 Factors

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to the media, said that this is just the initial survey and that the MVA will win between 35-40 seats.

"We are prepared to win between 35-40 seats. This is an initial survey. There are prominent leaders who are still planning to join the MVA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Those equations will change too. We are confident that we will win 40 seats," Raut said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that be it any survey, the people are prepared to vote for Narendra Modi as the prime minister.

"There is only one wave, which is the Modi wave. Hence, we will cross 40 in the Lok Sabha at any cost," Fadnavis said.

Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, refuted the predictions.

"These surveys are baseless. You remember what the surveys said for the recent state elections and then you saw the results. It all depends on how many people you talk to. Some have a sample set of 10,000 o2 25,000 or 60,000. It also depends the districts where your sample set is from. We have formed and alliance and we will work on the areas where we are falling short," Pawar said.