Survey Shows Maharashtra is the State to Watch in 2024: Full Story in 3 Charts

With 48 seats, Maharashtra is the second biggest state in the Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh. In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra is becoming one of the most difficult states to predict.

In this article, we will be closely looking at a recent survey by Sakal group to try and understand what's happening in Maharashtra. We will also be comparing it to the findings of other recent surveys to decode on what aspects the sentiment in Maharashtra is in line with the national sentiment and where there is a divergence between the two.